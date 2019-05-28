Big Sioux River rising in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The recent rain is causing rivers to swell including the Big Sioux River. And that's putting parts of some Sioux Falls parks underwater.

So just how much water is there? KELOLAND Whitney Fowkes had a report from Spencer Dog Park with a look on Midday in KELOLAND.

Spencer dog park is once again completely flooded. Parts of trees and fences are underwater. Officials are asking that you stay out of the park. They have put up barriers for your safety.

