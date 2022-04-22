SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You have the opportunity to help clean up the community this weekend. Saturday is the 7th annual Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup.

Spring is making its way into KELOLAND.

As snow melts and the wind blows, they often leave behind debris.

Clean-up efforts along the Big Sioux River will be happening on Saturday.

“It’s important we do that along the river because that material would otherwise be blowing into our river, affecting our water quality, affecting wildlife, so it’s important for us to be taking care of that valuable resource,” sustainability coordinator, City of Sioux Falls, Holly Meier said.

If you’d like to help out you just need to go to one of the 8 locations along the bike trail on that morning.

Sponsor organizations will be at each location so you can sign up.

Ann Hamiliton, who works for Sanford Health, is the volunteer coordinator at Spencer Park.

“Basically we have supplies from the city, bags, and gloves to keep people safe, and then they’ll be able to go along the river and the greenway to get things picked up and cleaned up,” volunteer coordinator for event, Sanford Health, Ann Hamilton said.

Meier says water levels are low in the river, which can actually be helpful for the clean-up.

“It exposes more of the bank, so there’s more material that has been deposited over the years so we are able to access that a little better,” Meier said.

Making a cleaner community for everyone in Sioux Falls and downstream.

“This is a way we can give back to the community and get out and have some physical activity and also do something good for our community,” Hamilton said.

The event is from 10 am to noon on Saturday. For a list of all sign-up locations, click here.