Big Sioux Recreational hosting New Year’s Hike

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — People in KELOLAND can start the new year by getting back to nature.

The Big Sioux Recreation Area is hosting a New Year’s Day hike on Saturday. The hike is self-guided and will include historical markers along the way.

Hikers need to be watch-out for any ice on the path and be sure to bundle-up, because it’s going to be cold.

“I recommend wearing heavy winter coats, gloves, stocking caps, even snow pants. you want to wear snow boots and ice cleats even,” park manager, John Dummer, said.

The hike starts at 2 o’clock tomorrow afternoon. You’ll need to purchase a day-pass to the park which costs 9 dollars.

