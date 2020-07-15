Big plans for Huset’s Speedway under new ownership

Racing is set to return to Huset’s Speedway.

As KELOLAND News reported Tuesday, Dollar Loan Center owner Chuck Brennan was finally able to reach a deal with a buyer.

The new owner is Minnesota businessman Tod Quiring, who also owns another dirt track in Jackson, Minnesota.

KELOLAND News caught up with the new owner for a one on one interview about what he has planned for Huset’s Speedway and the excitement that’s growing fast.

It’s been pretty quiet out here at Huset’s Speedway for the past three years, but that’s about to change.

Tod Quiring, owner of Jackson Motorplex, another dirt track in Jackson, Minnesota, purchased Husets from former owner Chuck Brennan for an undisclosed price.

“It’s over, we closed yesterday and we’re pretty excited about it,” Quiring said.

Brennan spent millions of dollars on upgrades at the track when he took over ownership in 2015 and changed the name to Badland’s Motor Speedway.

The dirt track has been a part of the landscape since the 1950s when KELOLAND’s Dave Dedrick used to announce the races.

“As a fan, I used to come over here on Sunday nights and it was incredible,” Quiring said.

And he’s hoping to make it incredible again with a number of events already lined up.

“Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions coming in August 2nd and then we have the World of Outlaws coming in over Labor Day for two days along with 360 sprint cars,” manager Doug Johnson said.

Doug Johnson, who manages the dirt track in Jackson, will be a big part of this race track too.

“I pretty much grew up out here as a kid, I worked out here as a track photographer for about 14 years, so to come back, I don’t know if any of us ever thought we’d come back through these doors, so for Tod to take this over and make this happen, it’s kind of like a dream come true,” Johnson said.

So as the sun sets in one era, another appears to be rising; building a bright future for Huset’s once again.

“We love the demographics of Brandon and Sioux Falls and the race fans out here are incredible,” Quiring said.

Quiring says a lot of the events that were scheduled, but cancelled in Jackson because of the pandemic, are being brought here instead.