Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — On September 13th, a motorcycle was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Rapid City.

The man who was riding the motorcycle has passed away due to his injuries, and authorities are still looking for the driver who hit him and took off.

Terrance Raymond Little Thunder, nicknamed Big Nation, was known for his tall stature, loving smile and his kind heart.

“I always tell everybody that my brother is the most gentlest man in the world. You don’t have any and you need some help, even if he barely has any means, he’ll find a way to come help you.” Terrance’s Sister Fancee Hollow Horn said.

42-year-old Big Nation stood at 6 ’11, and despite his size, he was able to draw more attention through his kind actions.

“He did not need to go, it was not my brother’s time to go. He touched so many hearts, he taught everybody so much. Everybody wants to be and have his spirit, his soul.” Hollow Horn said.

This hit-and-run situation still has a lot of unsolved questions. That being the second driver. The only information that is known by the family is that Big Nation told them that it was a white pickup and that there was an older lady giving him assistance before he woke up in the hospital.

Hollow Horn and her family have been working with police to help find out who was involved.

“We don’t need to lose souls like that, but they told me that God is bringing his warriors home, his best warriors. So now he’s up there, in the spirit world, watching over all of us.” Hollow Horn said.

Big Nation’s loved ones miss him dearly and will do whatever they can to continue his bright spirit and loving legacy.

Anyone with any information about the crash or the people involved can contact the Rapid City Police Department.