Big donation helps St. Francis House staff and guests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a day that brings tradition and annual experience… Christmas. But sometimes, the unexpected makes new memories and reminds people why the day has this distinction.

The St. Francis House provides transitional housing in central Sioux Falls, and thanks to the kindness of an anonymous donor, all employees and guests have received a one hundred dollar bill. This Christmas morning, these guests learned of the gift.

“Like everything else they’ve done for me here, it’s an unexpected gift. It’s everything,” St. Francis House guest, Darrin Stringfellow, said. “Helps so much.”

All told, the gift was 100 dollars apiece to 30 staff and 90 guests, which brings us to the twelve thousand dollars. Tonight I’ll bring you thoughts from guests and employees when we look at just how much it means to people here at the St. Francis House, and how it can impact people beyond the house.