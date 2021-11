SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The big cats at the Great Plains Zoo are now cleared of COVID-19 and are back in their exhibits.

Last month, one of the tigers tested positive for the virus. Other big cats then started showing similar symptoms. A day later, the snow leopard Baya died from pneumonia induced by COVID-19.

Since then, veterinary staff have run several lab tests throughout the big cats’ illness.

Recent tests confirm they are clear of the virus and can return to their exhibit space.