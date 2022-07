SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Big Brother will not be airing on KELOLAND News Thursday night due to the CBS News coverage of the January 6 hearings.

Big Brother Week 2’s eviction episode will air on Sunday, July 24 for a special 2-hour episode beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

Thursday night’s congressional hearings will begin at 7 p.m. CT.

For more program schedule changes, click here.