LARCHWOOD, IA (KELO) — Some people in KELOLAND will have a lot riding on the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

The Betfred Sportsbook at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, IA is expecting a sold-out crowd by the time of kickoff Sunday evening. And the customers will include regulars as well as casual bettors.

Lori Johnson of Sioux Falls is a fan of the Minnesota Vikings. But her allegiance has now shifted to the underdog Cincinnati Bengals with her Super Bowl wager.

“Since the sportsbook opened up, I’m out here usually every Sunday watching the games,” Johnson said.

Steve Schoepf of Centerville, South Dakota is putting his money on the Super Bowl favorite, Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m kind of a Rams follower, one of my favorite teams. Of course, my favorite team on any given Sunday is the one I bet on,” Schoepf said.

The Betfred Sportsbook says betting interest increases when the two teams playing aren’t traditional Super Bowl powerhouses.

“People get used to seeing Tampa Bay and Kansas (City). But now, you have two new teams and no one knows who’s going to win,” Betfred Sportsbook Manager Joee Ektnitphong said.

But it’s not just betting on the teams that’s a big draw for the Super Bowl. Players can also make side bets during the course of the game, called prop bets, including the team with the longest punt return and even something as obscure as will a field goal or extra point hit an upright or a cross bar?

“I always bet that there’s going to be a safety, which is a long shot, and I did hit that really big, one year,” Schoepf said.

Grand Falls is also expecting to hit it big for the Super Bowl. The sportsbook manager says this weekend’s total amount wagered could top $400-thousand dollars.

The Betfred Sportsbook is giving free t-shirts to people who place a bet on the Super Bowl Saturday and Sunday.

