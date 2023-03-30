ST. PAUL, M.N. (KELO) — President Joe Biden will visit Minneapolis next week as part of his Investing in America tour.

The White House says the President will travel to the Minneapolis area on April 3rd to discuss how his economic agenda has led to strong job growth.

The Biden administration says companies have committed to invest more than two billion dollars in Minnesota since Biden took office. It also cites Minnesota’s low unemployment rate and record high numbers of new business applications.