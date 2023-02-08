SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — President Biden has renewed his call for a cancer moonshot.

The goal is to cut the death rate from cancer by 50 percent in 25 years. The moonshot program is helping clinical trials and research in Iowa.

“The cancer moonshot is reinvigorating the research, but also reinvigorating and putting funding into more prevention, early detection, and treatment. Cancer affects everyone, and it is exciting to see emphasis placed on cancer research and on preventing cancer for early detection and treatment. This will make a big difference in the lives of Americans,” said Dr. Richard Deming.

Mercy One Cancer Center has more than 60 clinical trials open for patient participation. The health system says these programs have been accelerated due to the cancer moonshot program.