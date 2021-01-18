Biden plans to rescind the permit for Keystone XL pipeline

A developing story coming out of Washington concerns the Keystone XL Pipeline.

According to Politico, President-elect Joe Biden plans to rescind the permit for the pipeline on his first day in office.

Politico says it confirmed the information with three sources, however, the decision was not included in a memo from the incoming chief of staff outlining Biden’s planned executive actions during the first days of his presidency.

This would negate one of President Donald Trump’s first actions in office to advance the project.

TC Energy first proposed the $8 billion pipeline in 2008, saying the 1,200-mile project was crucial to deliver crude oil from Western Canada to refineries in the Midwest.

Preliminary construction started last fall in South Dakota, Montana and Nebraska.

Alberta’s Premier says he will seek legal damages if reports are true that Biden plans to scrap the pipeline upon taking office.

Environmentalists and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe are strongly opposed to the pipeline because of worries over oil spills and that burning the fuel would make climate change worse.

We reached out to the governor’s office for comment, but no one could be reached.

Lakota People’s Law Project issued a statement about Biden’s plan.