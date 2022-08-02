SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a Tuesday news release, Governor Kristi Noem announced that President Biden has granted a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist in the recovery from a series of June storms.

From June 11-14, 2022, six counties, Butte, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, McPherson, and Spink, sustained severe damage as a result of a tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail. A preliminary damage assessment estimated that $1.6 million in damage was done to public infrastructure.

This is the 2nd Presidential Disaster Declaration issued by Biden for South Dakota this year, the first following a May 20 storm which resulted in damage across 20 counties and two reservations.

The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management will coordinate with FEMA in the effort to provide assistance.