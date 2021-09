SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KLEO) — Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a bicycle in central Sioux Falls.

Just before 3 p.m., police say a 48-year-old man on a bicycle rode out of an alley and crashed into the side of a bus on Summit Avenue. No children were hurt, but the man on the bike suffered a head injury.

Police say it is non-life-threatening. Officers shut down the street while they investigated.