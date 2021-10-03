Bicycles remain in high demand and short supply

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar page has turned to October, but that isn’t slowing the demand for bicycles in Sioux Falls.

Spoke-N-Sport opened its second Sioux Falls location in late August near the bike trail on South Cliff Avenue.

“We have tons of people just riding up because they forgot something, they need a snack, they need water, they need a little bit of air in their tires, which is pretty common so we try to meet all their needs,” Spoke-N-Sport Store Manager Tuesday Vander Weide said.

They’re also moving a lot of bicycles, but manager Tuesday Vander Weide says bikes have been in short supply since the start of the pandemic.

“To not be able to say ‘oh yeah, we can get that for you’ is a totally different experience for us, but we’re lucky to have a lot of customers that really care and want to stay local and they’ll wait, which has been so wonderful,” Vander Weide said.

A wait that will likely stretch into next spring or summer.

“We know that we’ll be getting bikes, we don’t know what they’ll run. We’ve seen increases in shipping costs, increases in manufacturing costs, so if you see something and you’re interested, put your name on it because it might not be here tomorrow,” Vander Weide said.

Bicycles are also in high demand at Spoke-N-Sport on Minnesota Avenue, but this location is shifting some of its focus to snow, carrying a large assortment of winter gear.

“It’s a new endeavor for us, but we have some various employees with past experience in winter sports and just decided to fill a void where we thought in town needed to be,” Dvorak said.

Spoke-N-Sport is offering everything from snowboards and downhill skis to clothing and accessories, outfitting skiers for a day on the slopes.

“Great Bear has been a great place to go and learn and advance your skillset. This year it’s very exciting to see their lift system installed and ready to roll so that will also hopefully also attract more people to the area to try out the sport and see what they think,” Dvorak said.

If you’re looking to get off the beaten path, Spoke-N-Sport also carries snowshoe gear and backcountry ski and snowboard equipment.