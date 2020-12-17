Bicycle playground being built in Rapid City

A big donation is helping Rapid City to create a new bicycle playground.

Ryan McFarland, the CEO of Strider Sports International donated $100,000 for the project.

The new bike park is designed for younger riders with little or no experience. It will be located at Robinsdale Park.

It will include ring tunnels, bike ramps, cones, wave rollers and ladders.

“We had a good year at Strider. It seems like the pandemic made for a crazy year, but a lot of people found their way back to bicycling and so we ended up with a good year and thought we could celebrate by giving back to the community a bit,” Ryan McFarland, CEO of Strider Sports International, Inc., said.

The bicycle playground is scheduled to be finished by summertime of next year.