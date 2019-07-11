BHSU is driving green with a new electric car

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Black Hills State University is introducing a new electric car to the campus.

Black Hills State is the proud owner of an electric car.

“The purpose behind it all was we have faculty and staff that goes between our Rapid City Campus and our Spearfish Campus mostly for our professors. It is 60% more efficient for us to run electrical car over the gas cars. We can go 224 miles per charge,” Johnson said.

This new addition to the fleet is just one of the ways BHSU’s sustainability program is transforming the campus.

“This car really compliments our sustainability program at Black Hills State. Besides the solar panels the wind turbine, recycling. The electric car is just a nice fit into our sustainability program and to help and to help achieve our sustainability goal and to make our campus green,” Liddick said.

The new green & yellow ride is getting positive reviews.

“Actually you’d be surprised. Off the line I’d probably take this against a lot of gas cars, it’s really snappy. Going down the road, you really don’t know the difference, the only thing that is really different is when you go to start it up and you’re like is this thing running?” Johnson said.

And you never need to stop at a gas station.

“Instead of pulling up to the pump you’re pulling up to the charging station, grab the cord, walk over, plug it in, it’s going to ask for your credentials, your card,” Johnson said.

Users can download the “Greenlots” mobile app to check the progress of their car charging. It takes approximately four hours for the car to fully charge.

Black Hills State University is a registered site on plugshare.com, a website where other electric car owners can locate a charging station to charge up, no extra cost.