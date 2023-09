SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we transition from summer to fall, a local ice cream shop is preparing to close for the season.

B&G Milkyway announced closing dates for two locations on Facebook Thursday.

The 12th Street location will close on Sunday, September 17 — while the West 41st Street location will close the following Sunday, September 24.

The ice cream shop says other locations’ closing dates will be announced at a later date.