Beware of work-from-home scams

When an online ad asked Renee Hagedorn if she wanted to earn some extra money, she looked into it.

“And who wouldn’t? Have fun in the summer, spoil your kids, do whatever,” Renee Hagedorn said.

It turned out all she had to do was use the money from a check that arrived in the mail to wrap her car for a big company.

“I have always been told, ‘If it seems too good to be true, it is too good to be true,”’ Hagedorn said.

Hagedorn followed that advice.

Instead of getting taken advantage of, she alerted the Better Business Bureau.

State Director of the BBB, Jessie Schmidt, calls it a classic work from home scam.

“Then the story comes. We’ve sent you plenty of money to get your car wrapped. Get it wrapped; wire the remaining money back to us or put it on a Visa gift card,” BBB State Director Jessie Schmidt said.

Schmidt says it could take weeks to learn the check is no good to begin with and you could be out a lot money.

Fortunately, Hagedorn never let it get that far, partly because the letter that accompanied the check is full of red flags such as grammar errors and odd sentences, and it doesn’t have a logo.

Schmidt says most work from home ads are scams.

“If you get an email sent to your inbox that they’re looking for a work from home those are never true. They’re out looking for you instead of you going out to look for them,” Schmidt said.

But stories like Hagedorn’s may just give you the upper hand.

“If someone else can be prevented from falling into the trap, it’s worth it to talk about it,” Hagedorn said.

Schmidt says another red flag that it’s a scam is when there is a sense of urgency.