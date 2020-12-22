Beware of COVID-19 vaccine related scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As COVID-19 vaccines become available, you may want to be cautious of potential scammers wanting to take advantage.

Last week, health care professionals were some of the first to receive their first dose of a vaccine for COVID-19.

As more doses become available, Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau has some tips to spot and avoid a vaccine related scam.

“Where scammers see uncertainty in the market, they are looking to capitalize, they see any opportunity for a door to creep open they’re going to barrel through it, and that’s exactly what is happening here,” Better Business Bureau, Jessie Schmidt said.

She says some scammers may try to call or even send a text message.

“We are warning consumers about is if you get a text message telling you that they could save a place in line for you, you just have to pay money to get on this list,” Schmidt said. “Anybody that asks you to pay money for the vaccine, that should be a huge red flag, it is our understanding that there will be no charge for the vaccine.”

If you want to make sure you receive the vaccine as soon as you can, your best options is to call your health care provider.

“They will have the information because they know your health history, where you will fall into the line of receiving the vaccine,” Schmidt said.

She also says no one from Medicare or Medicaid will call you to get on a list or pay for the vaccine.

