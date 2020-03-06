Betting on basketball at Grand Falls Casino

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — Sports gamblers will make a fast-break to the casino once the Summit League tournament tips off in Sioux Falls. Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa, expects a busy weekend of wagering that should last through all of March Madness.

The Betfred Sportsbook at Grand Falls Casino has posted the favorites to win the Summit League tournament. Basketball fans are assessing the odds ahead of placing their bets on the games.

“I just follow a certain amount of teams and kind of just stick to those teams throughout the year. So, like SDSU, they’ve only lost one game all year so if you bet a money line, you’re pretty good,” Chad Wuebker of Lake Park, Iowa, said.

Grand Falls Casino expects a lot of business from the fans attending the Summit League tournament in Sioux Falls.

“Either before or after the games up until Tuesday for the end results, there will be a lot of people coming in to place various bets and so really excited about that,” Grand Falls Casino General Manager Sharon Haselhoff said.

Grand Falls Casino says March Madness is based as much on the Las Vegas experience as it is betting on the games themselves.

“This is a nice setup. Out in Vegas, it’s all the same; it’s just like this, the exact setup,” Wuebker said.

March is a busy time for sports wagering in Las Vegas and Grand Falls expects similar results here. They say the intense in-state rivalries of the Summit League should draw plenty of local interest and make betting and basketball a winning combination.

Some of the people placing bets at Grand Falls this weekend will be eligible to win two tickets to the Final Four games.

Grand Falls says last month’s Super Bowl exceeded their expectations with just under $300,000 in wagers at the sportsbook.

Visit our Summit League page on KELOLAND.com to keep up on the action.