SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Sports fans remain stunned… after football player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Buffalo vs Cincinnati game.

The 24-year-old remains in critical condition tonight at a Cincinnati hospital, and his family is thanking everyone for their outpouring of support.

Damar Hamlin collapsed onto the field after making a tackle.

“Blunt trauma to the chest can cause contusions to the heart muscle, which then can result in arrhythmias such as sudden cardiac death, which unfortunately unless help is delivered immediately, is life-threatening,” Dr. Tom Stys, medical director of cardiology services said.

Hamlin was hit so hard that his heart stopped.

“The most threatening, unfortunate event that can happen to an athlete is to have a ventricular arrhythmia, which essentially leads to heart muscle, quivering, and squeezing, working very fast to a point where its heart pump function becomes so inefficient, that essentially the heart stops pumping,” Stys said.

On scene medical staff and trainers worked to get Hamlin’s heart pumping again, and an ambulance took him to the hospital.

“When an AED is available and able to be used on a patient that goes into cardiac arrest, and they are defibrillated within the first three minutes, it does really increase their survival chances up 70%,” said Lori Visker, CRP Instructor with Sanford Health.

CPR Instructor Lori Visker says the AED was crucial in keeping Hamlin alive. She says it’s important for everyone to know CPR for cases like this.

“There is such importance and significance of having AEDs available at these types of events in your communities, because, like I said, it really can save somebody’s life,” Visker said.

Visker says if you do not know CPR and someone is need of assistance, first call 911 and operators will assist you until help arrives.