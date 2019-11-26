Better Business Bureau warns travelers about “juice jacking” at public charging stations

Holiday travelers, beware. Grabbing a quick charge could deplete you of your personal information and money. Scammers are targeting those charging stations at airports, malls, or anywhere else that lets you charge your phone or smart device batteries. Experts say the busy travel season means criminals will target large airports nationwide, and the Better Business Bureau has some advice before you plug in.

USB charging stations are everywhere. For travelers at airports, the outlets help you keep your battery full during long trips. But, what’s convenient for you, is also convenient for hackers.

“That gives them the opportunity to steal all the information off your phone,” Jessie Schmidt, Better Business Bureau, said.

It’s called ‘juice jacking,’ and no, that doesn’t refer to making a drink.

“They’re skimming that data, they’re juicing that data that’s coming through the AC port,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says it’s a lot like credit card skimming. Scammers can tamper with these charging stations, so when you plug in, they can steal the data on your phone in seconds. Here’s a big red flag. Schmidt says, if you see a cord in one of these, don’t use it.

“If you’re using somebody else’s power cord, it’s just like having your wallet open,” Schmidt said.

There are a few ways to shut the door on these hackers. Schmidt says, at the very least, always use your own cord. She also recommends plugging into a wall outlet to charge your phone.

“I’m always prepared for traveling. I always have my own charger,” Stephanie Palmer, traveler, said.

Palmer says beyond that, she seldom uses public WiFi networks and she usually charges her phone on her laptop. It may not always be convenient, but these little steps may make it harder for hackers to target her.

“As much as we’re South Dakotans, and we like to trust people, you can’t trust everything around you. Definitely be careful with your information,” Palmer said.

Schmidt recommends buying a USB connecter that can allow you to charge, but also blocks data flow. You can also buy a wireless charger that you can set your phone on. She also says when your phone displays a “Do you trust this computer?” message when you plug into a USB outlet, always hit the “don’t trust” option.