Better Business Bureau warns of online puppy scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Quarantine might be leading some families to add a four-legged member to the house. However, scammers have found ways to make that journey harder.

Many people might be on the hunt for a quarantine puppy right now and that hunt could lead you to the internet. But the Better Business Bureau has found that nearly 80 percent or more of puppies that are advertised online are related to scams.

“That is an exorbitant of scammers out there and the websites look, they’re highly professional, they have great pictures, there’s not misspellings on them,” Jessie Schmidt, the state director for the Better Business Bureau said.

It’s a trap anyone could fall into. That’s what happened to Allie Crittenden when she tried finding a puppy for her son.

“I found this site that had golden retrievers for sale, so I clicked on it, sent them an email, it said they lived in South Dakota, went for it,” Crittenden said.

After seeing a picture of a puppy, Crittenden paid $450. However, things quickly changed when she was told she’d have to pay a company out of Texas to deliver the puppy.

“He called me and said I’m sending you another email because, in order to fly her, we have to buy a crate and then a $200 vaccine to make sure that she gets here,” Crittenden said.

That’s when Crittenden reached out to the Better Business Bureau for help, who told her she had fallen victim for a puppy scam.

“Don’t buy a puppy unless you can see it in person, meaning you can drive locally, within a local distance to go see that puppy. And I would not give any money down until you actually go see that puppy and agree that that’s the one you want for your family. Never pay by money order or money gram or Western Union or wire anybody any money for a puppy. Always use a credit card and if they won’t take a credit card, then that’s a sign they’re maybe not a legitimate breeder,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt also suggests looking at local humane societies for your new family member. As for the Crittenden’s, their puppy story does have a happy ending. They got a german short-haired puppy from a lady who brought him to Sioux Falls for them to meet.

Schmidt says there are certain breeds of dogs that are more frequently scammed, including French Bulldogs, Yorkshire Terriers and any teacup or miniature dogs.

And more good news came to Crittenden today when she was refunded her $450 from PayPal. Now, Crittenden did find the website of the scam breeder on the KELOLAND classifieds dog listings, but we do have a disclaimer at the top of the page of puppies and dogs being the number one scam there.