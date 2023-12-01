SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Soon the lawn of Southern Hills Church will once again be transformed into a scene from long ago in the town of Bethlehem with all the characters of the Christmas story.

“We’re wisemen,” Jeff Salzman said.

“We are wise guys,” Mike Fuhs said.

“Bringing the gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh,” Salzman said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The animals of the Christmas story will also be in attendance.

“We have camels, horses, donkeys, goats, sheep. Ducks and chickens are back this year, we didn’t have them last year so we’re excited about that,” Don Vanderlip, Pastor of Southern Hills Church, said.

The southeastern Sioux Falls church has been hosting a living nativity scene for 27 years now, but each year is a little different.

“This year we have three warming stations for people to enjoy cocoa and eat cookies. We brought cookies back; we haven’t done that in a couple of years. So that’s new to this year,” Vanderlip said.

This year the church has also updated it’s nativity photo booth so you can even become the characters and remember the story of Christmas all season long.

“So many times when you do an event like this, you just kind of walk through and you get in your car and go. Well we want to just invite people to warm themselves by a campfire and really think about just the scenes that depict the greatest story that has ever been told,” Vanderlip said.

Lauren Soulek Any wise words from the wisemen for people?

Salzman: It’s Friday. I might be out of wise words; it’s a long week.

Fuhs: If you get out of your car, dress warmly.

The nativity scene is Saturday night from 5:30 to 7:30. The church is located at 4300 East 49th street. You can park in their parking lot and in the John Harris elementary school parking lot across the street.