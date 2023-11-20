SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a good chance that one way or another, a gift card will be a part of your holiday giving or receiving. Jessie Schmidt, vice president of the Better Business Bureau’s South Dakota region, shared some best practices today on those cards.

“If somebody is demanding payment via gift card, that should be a red flag. Government organizations, loans, student loans, will never demand nor request payment by a gift card. Even a pre-paid visa card, right. So if that’s the case, you can go to the bank that that’s a scammer reaching out to you for payment,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says it’s a good idea to hang on to the receipt if you buy a gift card, too.