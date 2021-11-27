SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in South Dakota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.
On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
#10. Harrisburg
– Population: 6,087
– Median home value: $199,200 (84% own)
– Median rent: $941 (16% rent)
– Median household income: $81,359
– Top public schools: Harrisburg Middle School (B+), Liberty Elementary School (B+), Harrisburg High School (B+)
#9. Mobridge
– Population: 3,385
– Median home value: $89,500 (65% own)
– Median rent: $694 (35% rent)
– Median household income: $50,299
– Top public schools: Mobridge High School (B+), Mobridge Upper Elementary School (B+), Mobridge Middle School (B)
#8. Madison
– Population: 7,261
– Median home value: $123,900 (61% own)
– Median rent: $564 (39% rent)
– Median household income: $55,096
– Top public schools: Madison Elementary School (B+), Madison High School (B), Madison Middle School (B)
– Top private schools: St. Thomas School
#7. Colonial Pine Hills
– Population: 2,396
– Median home value: $299,500 (100% own)
– Median rent: No data available (0% rent)
– Median household income: $90,824
– Top public schools: Stevens High School (B+), Southwest Middle School (B+), Meadowbrook Elementary School (B+)
#6. Pierre
– Population: 13,961
– Median home value: $175,600 (65% own)
– Median rent: $667 (35% rent)
– Median household income: $62,192
– Top public schools: Georgia Morse Middle School (B+), T.F. Riggs High School (B+), Buchanan Elementary School (B+)
– Top private schools: St. Joseph Elementary School
#5. Sioux Falls
– Population: 177,117
– Median home value: $189,800 (61% own)
– Median rent: $827 (39% rent)
– Median household income: $59,912
– Top public schools: Fred Assam Elementary School (A), Brandon Valley Middle School (A), Washington High School (A)
– Top private schools: O’Gorman High School (A-), Sioux Falls Christian Schools (A-), Lutheran High School of Sioux Falls (B)
#4. Brookings
– Population: 24,108
– Median home value: $181,000 (49% own)
– Median rent: $753 (51% rent)
– Median household income: $53,863
– Top public schools: Brookings High School (B+), Hillcrest Elementary School (B+), Sioux Valley High School (B)
– Top private schools: Early Learning Center of Brookings managed by Bright Horizons
#3. Vermillion
– Population: 10,753
– Median home value: $159,600 (44% own)
– Median rent: $740 (56% rent)
– Median household income: $40,874
– Top public schools: Vermillion Middle School (A), Jolley Elementary School (B), Vermillion High School (B)
– Top private schools: St. Agnes Elementary School
#2. Brandon
– Population: 9,934
– Median home value: $225,200 (74% own)
– Median rent: $926 (26% rent)
– Median household income: $87,250
– Top public schools: Brandon Elementary School (A), Brandon Valley Intermediate School (A), Brandon Valley Middle School (A)
#1. Dakota Dunes
– Population: 2,895
– Median home value: $266,400 (59% own)
– Median rent: $902 (41% rent)
– Median household income: $99,034
– Top public schools: Dakota Valley Elementary School (A), Dakota Valley High School (A-), Dakota Valley Junior High School (B+)