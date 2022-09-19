ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Missouri man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop in Beresford.

Alcester Police say an officer was helping Beresford Police with a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. As they approached, law enforcement smelled burnt marijuana coming from a silver SUV.

After two passengers got out, the driver sped off, narrowly missing the two officers. Authorities pursued, with speeds reaching over 100 mph.

The SUV was eventually stopped near the Vermillion off-ramp, but the driver had run on foot. That afternoon, someone called in saying the suspect was walking through groves and fields.

While searching an acreage, authorities found the suspect lying down in a bean field. He was arrested and taken to the Union County jail.