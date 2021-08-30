Beresford School District sees growing need for substitute teachers

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Substitute teachers play an important role within a school, filling in when permanent teachers are sick or coaching games.

The Beresford School District says the need to fill these jobs is so great, that they turned to social media to try to find individuals. The school district says they have great people working as their substitute teachers, however, they do not have enough of them.

That’s why they decided to use social media to recruit more.

“Substitute teachers help us keep the show moving so to speak. It’s really important to have quality individuals working with our kids and staff members and we have been very fortunate that the ones that we have have been top notch. We just need more of them,” Superintendent Dustin Degen said.

Being in a small community means there are less people to fulfill those substitute teaching jobs, but it also means that there are valuable connections within the community.

“At the same time, you know a lot of people, and you’re like ‘hey would you be willing to help out’ and a lot of them are like sure I can help out on these times or these days and we will because of it’s a small town, make it work,” Elementary Principal Troy James said.

It takes the school several substitute teachers to keep the classrooms running.

“It depends on a given day, like for instance today we have our cross country meet going on and we have coaches that are out of the building so you can have anywhere between five to ten and for a school our size that’s quite a bit of the staff that’s out,” Degen said

Degen says students enjoy getting to have substitutes in the classroom.

“For some, it’s an absolute joy to see that individual come in and get to work with them so,” Degen said. “A lot of them are former educators that we’ve had, or people in the community so I think our kids look forward to seeing the person, while missing the regular classroom teacher at the same time.”

Substitute teachers’ duties include pretty much anything the regular classroom teacher does, ranging from lunchroom duty, hallway supervision, teaching classes and more.