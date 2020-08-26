Beresford School District reports four staff members with COVID-19

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Another South Dakota school district is dealing with positive COVID-19 cases.

The Beresford School District is reporting four staff members have been diagnosed with the coronavirus — three are at the elementary school and one at the middle/high school. Beresford Superintendent Brian Field said as of Wednesday, the school district has four staff members in isolation as well as eight staff members and seven students in quarantine.

The South Dakota Department of Health and Beresford School District will notify anyone who is “verified close contact to the COVID-19 case.”