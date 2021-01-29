Beresford School District cancels school due to COVID-19 cases

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — One KELOLAND school district has canceled school due to COVID-19.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Beresford School District says there will be no school for students and staff in grades 6-12 on Friday.

The school district says it is due to the number of positive cases and close contacts in the middle and high schools. The district also says that its varsity girls basketball team will not participate in the Big East Conference Tournament due to the COVID-19 protocols.

