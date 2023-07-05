SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An alleged assault involving an SUV, a Roman Candle and a knife landed a Beresford man in the Minnehaha County Jail.

28-year-old Dakota Cain faces a handful of assault charges after police say he tried to run some people over in downtown Sioux Falls on the Fourth of July.

One of the alleged victims threw some water at Cain’s SUV.

Police say he responded by shooting a Roman Candle out the driver’s side window and later attempting to stab a man with a knife.

He appeared in court this afternoon and the judge set his bond at $1,500 cash only.