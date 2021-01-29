Beresford cancels classes for 6-12 graders Friday

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota schools are experiencing a dramatic decline in COVID-19 cases. At one point in November more than a thousand teachers and students had active cases. That’s almost 9-times more cases than there are today. But the virus is still a threat.

The hallways of the Beresford high school are quiet Friday after the school district decided to cancel classes because of COVID-19 exposures.

“This week, we’ve had seven positive COVID-19 cases in our district, one at the elementary school and than we’ve had six here at our middle school and high school. And as a result, we had identified about 80 close contacts here at our middle school and high school. So, based on that, we’d have about 20 percent of our student body at the 6-12 level gone today,” Superintendent Brian Field said.

For now, the plan is for these hallways to sit empty for just one school day.

“There is some cleaning going on here today. Our staff and our custodial crew do a great job with that, but we are going to go through all the rooms, hallways, gymnasiums and everything and spray down everything,” Field said.

Cancelling classes Friday wasn’t the only decision that the Beresford school district had to make. They’ve also had to make some changes that impact their athletic teams.

“Right now, we’ve suspended all of our practices and our competitions for girls basketball, boys basketball and wrestling for the time being. We just kind of want to monitor things very closely right now. The last thing we want to do now that we have positive cases on some of our athletic teams is send our kids off to another school, play in another school,” Field said.

The school district could use some help from parents now.

“One of the issues that we’ve been having is we’re still seeing sick kids coming to school and we definitely want our parents to help us with screening children at home. If they’re displaying any COVID-19 related systems or influenza related symptoms, we would ask parents to please keep their children at home and probably refer them to their medical provider,” Field said.

The Beresford elementary school remained open Friday.