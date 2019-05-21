Local News

Bentaas, woman charged in cold case, out on bond

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 08:53 AM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 08:53 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A Sioux Falls woman charged in a decades old cold case is out of jail Tuesday morning.

Last month Judge Susan Sabers tweaked Theresa Bentaas's bond from $250,000 cash to $250,000 cash surety making it easier for her to get out of jail before she faces a judge again. 

According to the South Dakota SAVIN website, she was released from the Minnehaha County jail Monday.

Bentaas is accused of dumping her newborn baby in a ditch in east Sioux Falls nearly 40 years ago

