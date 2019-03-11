Local News

Bentaas To Make Court Appearance Monday

By:

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 09:59 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 12:06 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls woman arrested in a 38-year-old cold case will make her first court appearance Monday.

On Friday, police revealed that Theresa Bentaas had been arrested in the 1981 case, where a newborn baby was found in a ditch, dead and wrapped in a blood-stained blanket.

According to court papers, Bentaas admitted to hiding the pregnancy from family and friends; giving birth to the child in her apartment alone; then driving the baby to the place where he died. Bentaas is charged with alternative counts of murder and manslaughter. 

We'll have a news crew in the courtroom today for Bentaas's appearance.

We'll tell you what happens Monday on KELOLAND News.
 

