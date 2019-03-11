Bentaas To Make Court Appearance Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls woman arrested in a 38-year-old cold case will make her first court appearance Monday.
On Friday, police revealed that Theresa Bentaas had been arrested in the 1981 case, where a newborn baby was found in a ditch, dead and wrapped in a blood-stained blanket.
According to court papers, Bentaas admitted to hiding the pregnancy from family and friends; giving birth to the child in her apartment alone; then driving the baby to the place where he died. Bentaas is charged with alternative counts of murder and manslaughter.
We'll have a news crew in the courtroom today for Bentaas's appearance.
We'll tell you what happens Monday on KELOLAND News.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
