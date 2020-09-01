Benson Lang’at named to Honorary Boston Marathon Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls runner is in the national spotlight thanks to the Boston Marathon. Leading up to the marathon’s first-ever virtual race this September, the event is honoring 26 people across the country.

30-year-old Benson Lang’at was planning on going to Boston this year for the legendary event until the pandemic hit.

“That got cancelled in April. It got pushed to September. It got cancelled. It went virtual. We’re bringing the event here,” Lang’at said.

Lang’at, who grew up in Kenya next to a former Boston Marathon champion, says he’ll run the marathon virtually on the 13th using the Sioux Falls trail system. This past Sunday, the Boston Marathon named Lang’at to its honorary team, in part, because of his service to his community.

“They selected 26 people that will be featured leading into the race,” Lang’at said.

Benson has been in Sioux Falls for five years. He works as a mental health professional. He says he loves to run because it makes him feel good and he urges others to give it a try.

He’s also a running coach at 605 Running Company.

“It gives me something to do. Running has been my passion. Through the running community here in Sioux Falls, it’s been amazing. It gets me going,” Lang’at said.

While we spent time with Lang’at, he was approached by several people on the trail. Those supporters will be able to follow his big run online.

“I’ve met so many people just running. We’ve connected that way. Some people have told me they started running just because they’ve seen me running. Right now with the pandemic, it is important,” Lang’at said.

Lang’at says he plans on running the Boston Marathon in Boston in the future. If you’d like to follow along on September 13th, click here.