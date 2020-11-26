Bennett Kyte to be appointed new Minnehaha County auditor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County will have a new auditor starting in 2021.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnehaha County Commissioners announced intent to appoint Bennett Kyte as the new Minnehaha County auditor at the Dec. 1 meeting. Kyte will start as auditor effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Kyte is a University of South Dakota graduate and worked at Citibank for 37 years.

He served on the city of Sioux Falls Investment Advisory Board as well as a board member for the city of Sioux Falls Employees Retirement System.

Kyte will fulfill the term of Bob Litz, who announced his resignation earlier this year. Litz will resign effective Dec. 31.

Litz oversaw the 2020 General Election which included a record of more than 41,000 absentee ballots casted in Minnehaha County. He tested positive for the coronavirus two days after the election.

The auditor’s position is up for election in 2022.