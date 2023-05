PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — This Saturday, the Keystone community is hosting a benefit in honor of Deputy Kaitie Leising, who was killed in the line of duty in Wisconsin.

The benefit will be held at the Keystone Fire State from 5-8 p.m. MT.

There will be a potluck, silent auction and BINGO.

Deputy Leising served Keystone and Hill City with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office before moving to Wisconsin.

Organizers say if you can’t make it to the benefit, you can donate to help her family.