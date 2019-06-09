Benefit held Sunday for Make-A-Wish South Dakota

Great Bear Recreation Park isn't just a place to ski and snowboard.

Sunday it was filled with classic cars to raise money for Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

People could look at more than 30 cars on display.

Participants could also bid on silent auction items and listen to live music.

Kids could play on bouncy houses.

Lucy Welbig is an organizer for the event.

She hopes to hit their $100,000 goal this year.

"Our purpose is to grant wishes for children and their families, to make a better day for them. Let them have a wish, something that they can go and forget about their illness or their cancer," Welbig said.

The event is now in its eighth year.