Benefit concert for tornado, flood victims Sunday at The District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A benefit concert this Sunday night in Sioux Falls is setting out to raise a lot of money for tornado and flooding victims. Band Together 605 at The District features five bands from Whiskey Rich to Too Drunk To Fish and more.

Terri Cota lost a tree and needs a new roof following the Sioux Falls tornadoes this September.

“All of a sudden we hear this big crack. I thought it was lightning hitting the ground outside. It was this tree that fell that way,” Cota said.

She’s thankful the damage wasn’t worse but finding money to pay her $1,000 deductible is a challenge. She’s applied for assistance from a special Disaster Recovery Fund from the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

“There’s so many kind people out there that help. It’s amazing how many people would just drive by and stop and ask if we needed help picking up the branches or anything. People of Sioux Falls are great,” Cota said.

Band Together 605 is hoping to add more money to that fund through a concert this Sunday from 5-10 p.m.

“It’s definitely gaining momentum. We’ve had 27 days to put this thing together. The District jumped on board for the event space. We have five bands that are now playing,” Mouw said.

Founder Katie Mouw says tickets are $20. There will also be t-shirts for sale and raffle items.

“I hope it’s huge. There’s 90 families that are in need that we know of on the list. Everything from displacement to basements being completely flooded, tree removal. Basically you name it, it’s been there,” Mouw said.

“We’re hoping to help all the families on this list and then some,” Mouw said.

Help that’s desperately needed and the reason why musicians will “Band Together” this Sunday.

Mouw says the money raised will go to low income families. If you or someone you know needs assistance following recent tornadoes and flooding, The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation says the first step is contacting the Helpline Center.