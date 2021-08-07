Ben Reifel prepares to open to students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we move through the month of August, we continue to get closer to the start of school for students in KELOLAND. Ben Reifel Middle School in Sioux Falls will be welcoming students into these halls for the first time at the end of the month.

“I think next week we will start to see more staff members come in to get the room ready and it’s not just preparing for a new year, it’s preparing a whole new classroom because you’ve never been in there before,” principal Shane Hieronimus said.

The two level building is separated into three separate wings. One houses academics, another fine arts, and a third gyms and locker rooms.