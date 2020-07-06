Ben Longley pleads not guilty to manslaughter

The driver involved in a deadly crash in Sioux Falls back in May made his first court appearance in Lincoln County Monday afternoon.

Ben Longley had his temperature taken as he walked into the Lincoln County Courthouse today in Canton.

It’s the first time he’s faced a judge since he was indicted for this Cliff Avenue crash back in May.

Investigators say Longley was the driver of the pickup that collided with 60-year old Dale Rollag’s car.

Rollag died of his injuries. Longley is now facing one count of first degree manslaughter.

In court Monday, Longley pleaded not guilty, but was ordered to start the 24/7 program Tuesday.

Longley is out on bond.