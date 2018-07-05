Local News

Bemidji Cleaning Up Damage From Fourth Of July EF-1 Tornado

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 10:07 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 10:07 AM CDT

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) - The northern Minnesota city of Bemidji is cleaning up the damage from a Fourth of July tornado.
    
The National Weather Service says the EF-1 tornado touched down just west of Bemidji State University just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. It packed winds of 100 mph and caused significant damage to buildings and trees along a path seven-tenths of a mile long and 200 yards wide during its minute on the ground.
    
Beltrami County Emergency Management Director Christopher Muller says nobody was injured, but the damage included a garage that was moved off its foundation.
    
Straight-line winds also damaged a wide area north and south of the path.
    
Mueller says Bemidji barely got its power back on after last week's severe weather before Wednesday's storms hit. He says it's "getting really old."
 

