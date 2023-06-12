BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — This fall world-renowned director Martin Scorsese’s new film will feature a Black Hills artistic touch.

Two local businesses in Belle Fourche have teamed up to provide assets for the movie.

Jack Scholl is no stranger to working with Hollywood, once producing hats for Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

That experience led to another run with Hollywood.

“Jackie Bullock is a costume coordinator for Hollywood. Her husband used to come over here, and I made a hat for him. They always wanted me to do something for them, and then they approached me about this next movie,” Hat Maker Jack Scholl said.

Jack Scholl had to make two different styles and four replicas for both Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

And the hats weren’t the only products produced for the movie.

“We made 30 pairs of boots for the background actors, which were primarily the Osage Indians in Oklahoma,” Cowboys Too Owner George Wilson said.

And while producing hats and boots for a Hollywood blockbuster is exciting, it was no easy matter. As it took a little under a month to get the whole job done.

“I think it was like 12 hours later after the boots got here, George put them in his truck and drove down to Oklahoma to meet that deadline,” Cowboys Too Manager Michelle Evans said.

Regardless of where you’re from, seeing your work on the big screen can be a bit surreal.

“That’s a pretty good feeling, one of the things about making hats for movies is, I put my heart and soul into making them look good,” School said.

Weather Hat and Cowboy Too enjoy helping people in the Black Hills, and can now add some Hollywood stars to that list.

Killers of the Flower Moon releases in October nationwide.