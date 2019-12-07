Believing for Make-A-Wish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This time of year, we talk a lot about wishes and the people receiving these special gifts. Sometimes you can put those wishes under a tree, but not always.

These letters addressed to Santa have even more meaning today. For each of these letters brought to a Macy’s store, Make-A-Wish America will receive $2 up to $1 million. For the rest of the season, each letter means one dollar to the organization.

“We just encourage not only today, but through December 24th to write a letter to Santa, come drop it off at the Macy’s in the empire mall sioux falls, or go online, and help make wishes come true for kids with critical illnesses,” said Kerry Pollema, volunteer and outreach director with Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

Today 6-year-old Lily stopped by the store with her family. She’s a Make-A-Wish kid.

“Has brought a lot of joy the last few months to our family, that’s for sure,” Lily’s adoptive mother Kari Shields said.

You wouldn’t know from just watching her, but Lily has faced significant medical challenges, including chronic kidney disease. The road to her wish was different.

“Because lily is six and her life has been a little tough. She didn’t really know what to wish for, so she didn’t have a lot of big wishes, she wanted to go to Rapid City or meet her pastor,” Shields said.

For her wish happening next month, she’ll go a little farther than Rapid City; it’ll be Florida instead.

“She doesn’t know a lot about princesses. She knows a lot about health care and movies that have sick kids in them, and so we had a long talk about trying to find something that was joyful that we could do. And so she is very excited to go to Disney and meet Moana,” Shields said.

Her adoptive mother says Lily has transformed their world.

“She came home very sick, and so she has had seventy some sedated procedures, tons of surgeries, we’ve lived in the hospital a lot in the last five years, and yet she doesn’t skip a beat, she loves deeply and it’s changed our world,” Shields said.