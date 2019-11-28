Being prepared before entering the wilderness could save you from a dangerous situation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Winter weather and shorter days can make hunting a dangerous activity for anyone, especially in the Black Hills.

On Monday, two lost hunters in the Black Hills were found safe due to charged cell phones, a GPS, warm clothing and enough food and water.

“So they were able to communicate with our 911 center and we were able to locate them within about an hour time frame,” Pennington County Sheriff deputy Lt. Mark Hughes said.

If they did not have these items, the situation could have ended a lot differently.

“The time change has taken place so it gets darker earlier now so people get caught out in the dark without flashlights with batteries that aren’t fully charged so they’re not prepared for the darkness,” Hughes said.

This can happen to anybody, that’s why it’s so important to be fully prepared before you head into the wilderness. Lt. Dusty Morrison works with Pennington County Sherrif’s office and is a hunter.

“Mother Nature is really no joke I mean you got to take it seriously. You can get twisted around and lost in areas that you are even familiar with,” Morrison said.

Always bring a flashlight, GPS, and a charged cell phone. Along with wearing warm and bright clothing.

“Make sure you have food and water and if you are on any medications I encourage you to take a supply of medications with you just in case you do become lost,” Morrison said.

If you find yourself lost in the wilderness, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says do not panic. Try to get to a high spot where there could be better cell phone coverage and call for help.