Behind the scenes tour of Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After years of planning and on-going construction, the Levitt at the Falls is officially part of Downtown. Stakeholders and board members cut the ribbon on the outdoor venue on Wednesday afternoon. The venue promises to bring live music and add more vibrancy to Downtown Sioux Falls. The shelter is promising to bring 30 musical acts ranging from local and national artists this summer, and then 50 artists every summer after that.

Before the ribbon cutting ceremony, KELOLAND News got a first look behind the scenes of the Levitt.

The stage is all set.

“Alright, so the artists will come right out here, right around the corner…” Nancy Halverson, executive director and CEO, said.

A few steps down a back hallway, the singers will arrive on the outdoor stage to entertain you.

“Here we go. On to the stage.” Halverson said.

Before all that happens, there’s a lot that goes on backstage.

Brady Mallory: “Alright, where are we now?”

Halverson: “We are in the green room.”

Halverson says this indoor space is critical for the outdoor venue. It has the comforts of home for artists before a show. Halverson wants them to leave a sticker or sign a coffee table to leave their mark.

Halverson: “It really is supposed to be a relaxing opportunity before they go on stage.”

Brady Mallory: “We get to see this first.”

Halverson: “You are the very first person in here.”

Brady Mallory: “Oh my gosh! Do I get to put a sticker on there?”

Halverson: “Go ahead!”

All kidding aside, Halverson says this space and two dressing rooms are important for successful shows.

“We take that part seriously. You know, it’s our job to be hosts to these artists and we want them to have a good experience when they’re here,” Halverson said.

Finally, here’s a look at an equipment room that stores lights, sound equipment, and everything you need for a great concert.

“So you can see it, hear it, and it’s all right here,” Halverson said.

Which brings us back to the stage outside. Here’s a close-up of years worth of planning and work to bring the Levitt at the Falls on to center stage in Downtown Sioux Falls. There are no gates and the concerts are free. The first concert is set for June 14. Come next week, the venue is ready for fans to walk in, find a spot on the lawn, and enjoy the show.

“It’s super exciting to be at this point. We’ve been working on this for so long. In fact, some of our board members have been working on this for a decade. Finally, today, to cut the ribbon, it’s a dream come true for us,” Halverson said.

To find a map of parking spots, you can visit the venue’s website.