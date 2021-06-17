Behind the scenes of Founder’s Day at KELOLAND Media Group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Staff members of KELOLAND Media Group took on a variety of volunteer project in the community on Thursday. It’s all part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

For weeks we’ve been asking you to bring donations by and you all came through in a really big way.

We collected more than 800 stuffed animals for kids, 7,000 menstrual items for women and 1,100 toothbrushes and toothpaste that are going to adults and kids.

KELOLAND volunteers then spent the afternoon assembling all of these items, making hygiene kits and child trauma kits that will be going to people all over the community.

A team also spent time at Feeding South Dakota assembling more than 2,300 pounds of dry food goods that are going to be going to rural areas all over South Dakota with the distributions going on soon.