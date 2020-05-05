Behind the scenes look at nurse training to recognize nurses week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s national nurses week. What better time to recognize these health care professionals.

The American Nurses Association declared 2020 the year of the nurse, and rightfully so. Healthcare workers everywhere are working around the clock due to COVID-19.

“Nursing is a special career where you really live it everyday, you live it in your community, nurses know that,” Shanon Waldner, Senior Director of Professional Practice and Development, said.

Educators like Rebecca Bradley are training nurses from other organizations and recently retired nurses to ensure they are able to help when the time comes.

“So we have 5,000 caregivers throughout the organization’s total system. As you know, there are some areas that aren’t seeing as many patients so redeploying them or having them support nurses, it allows that extra support,” Bradley said.

The Monument Health nurse educators have already trained about 300 nurses and nurses aids, with about 25 left to go. If they feel anyone else needs training, they will continue.

“Whether you’re a registered nurse or a licensed practitioner or practical nurse, you learn this stuff in nursing school. It’s just if you step away for a period of time, you need a refresher,” Bradley said.

“Nurses are in all aspects of our lives, in-patient, out-patient, schools, occupational health, department of health, all kinds of areas that impact the health of our community and helping to guide during things like this that are very unknown,” Waldner said.

Monument Health started these training sessions about six weeks ago. Each session is about eight hours long.