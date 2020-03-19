‘Before the Fire’ eerily similar to global pandemic

The coronavirus is playing out like an eerie sci-fi movie; where everything in our daily lives comes to a grinding halt and panic begins to set-in.

Ironically, that is the plot of a new movie that’s being released in select theaters across the country, called ‘Before the Fire’.

It was directed and produced by a Mitchell, South Dakota native, who now finds herself living and trapped in her own movie.

Deep in the throes of a global flu pandemic, up-and-coming tv star, Ava Boone, played by Jenna Adams of Minneapolis, is forced to flee the chaos in Los Angles and return to her rural hometown in South Dakota.

KELOLAND News spoke via Skype with Adams and the woman who produced and directed the film, Charlie Buhler, who grew up in Mitchell.

“It’s so surreal, because obviously when we were working on this project, it was all speculative and hypothetical; like what we think might happen, if a pandemic were to break out,” Buhler said.

“Charlie and I were talking about, if anything like this happened, we probably would want to go back to the Midwest where it’s probably safer,” Adams said.

The film was shot in South Dakota and took a few years to make. KELOLAND News was there while they were filming one of the scenes at this farmhouse near Letcher.

When their movie debuted at the Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose, California a week and a half ago, it was being played out like a bad dream all across the country.

“It was what was breaking on the news that day, the notice that the festival was being postponed, which happened only a few hours before our movie screening; it was very celebratory, but at the same time it was extremely eerie, to be going through that simultaneously,” Adams said.k

“To see everything play out the way that it has, it’s been so strange,” Buhler said.

They are now under a voluntary quarantine, in lockdown mode, just like in their movie.

